GRACE'S BROTHER AND GINIMBI FIGHT OVER MERC





FORMER first lady Grace Mugabe’s brother, Samson Marufu, is embroiled in a court battle with his nephew Russel Goreraza and businessman Genius Kadungure following a botched sale of a Mercedes Benz ML63.





In an application for an interdict filed in the 3High Court, Marufu wants an order for Kadungure to be stopped from dispossessing him of the car. He also wants Kadungure to be directed to honour an agreement entered into with him.





The court heard that Goreraza borrowed the Mercedes Benz from Kadungure for use during the late former president Robert Mugabe’s funeral, but was involved in an accident.





The car was reduced to a wreck and Kadungure refused to take it back, resulting in the parties agreeing that Goreraza would replace it or pay for the damage.





In December last year, Goreraza sold the vehicle to his uncle Marufu for US$10 000. Marufu then began repairing the car and had spent US$18 000 when Kadungure suddenly started showing interest in repossessing it, saying Goreraza had not paid him.





“The first respondent (Kadungure) demanded that he should be paid for the car and named US$15 000 as the price despite that I had already paid the second respondent (Goreraza) for the vehicle. I undertook to raise some money and pay first respondent while at the same time urging second respondent to play his part,” Marufu said.





“In December, I paid US$4 000 to the second respondent and he acknowledged receiving it.

“We agreed that I would raise more money until I paid the total named price. There were no specific payment dates or time frames bearing in mind that I am now paying for the wreck twice,” Marufu said.





However, the court heard that Kadungure is alleged to have used “extortive” means and threatened Marufu with criminal prosecution while demanding his car back.



