GOVT PUTS UP RETURNEES IN HOTELS, LODGES

“The Ministry has been given a budget of $175 million for the purposes of taking care of the quarantine centres. So, it also means that whatever amount we are paying to these facilities is coming from that budget. So far, $125 million has already been released to us and only $50 million is outstanding. Should we need additional resources we will have to go to finance. But this was a very tactical decision that we had to make because we had run out of space to put returnees,” said Minister Mavima.