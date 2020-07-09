GOVT DISMISSES MASS ACTION : ITS POLITICAL THEATRICS

All political parties, public figures and even fringe groups must be responsible and avoid events with potential to spread Covid-19 during the lockdown, particularly as locally transmitted Covid-19 cases are on the rise, the Government said yesterday.





This follows social media messages calling for mass action. Complacency is now seen as the major risk to public health. Zimbabwe on Wednesday recorded the single largest infections in a single day with 98 new cases. But 47 were local transmissions rather than being recorded among returning citizens and residents in quarantine centres.





This sharp rise in community infection opens serious risks since even a modest gathering could now include an infected person.





This is one reason why the public health authorities are being so insistent on strict enforcement of masking, hygiene, temperature testing and social distancing in all exempted areas under relaxations of the lockdown.





Addressing the media in Harare yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa warned against complacency at all levels, saying the consequences may be unpalatable.





“It is in view of this heightened increment in infection cases that I urge the public to continue to adhere to the lockdown regulations and practise preventative and protective behaviour. Government is urging each one of us against complacency,” Minister Mutsvangwa said.





She said although Zimbabwe embraces democratic principles, calls for demonstrations may be ill-timed because of the ongoing pandemic.





“We are in the midst of an existential threat. Any political posturing is not helpful. We therefore call upon public figures and political players to act responsibly with the safety of Zimbabweans in mind.





Any call for mass action at this time is an unnecessary stoking of infection risk to the nation,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.





She added; “This country cannot afford adventurism in the midst of this threat to our very existence.”



