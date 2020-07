GOLD DEALER ROBBED OF US$80K

“We are investigating a case in which a 29-year-old man from Bulawayo alleges that he was robbed while he was parked on a street somewhere in town. According to the man, he was parked when a group of men forced themselves into his car and attacked him. They then bundled him into the back of the car as they made off with some US$80 000 that was in his car. The victim alleges that the suspects did not steal anything else, including the car, but they made off with the money,” he said.