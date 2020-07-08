skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Wednesday, 8 July 2020
GOGO CHAMISA BURIAL IN PICS
Wednesday, July 08, 2020
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
PICTURES
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
NURSE CAUGHT ON CCTV QUITS
A NURSE at the privately owned Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo who was captured on CCTV taking a picture of a memo detailing charges for Co...
120 ZIM STUDENTS GET CAMBRIDGE OUTSTANDING AWARDS
More than 120 Zimbabwean students who wrote their June and November 2019 O and A-Level examinations have been recognised with “Outstanding...
TENSIONS RISE AHEAD OF JULY 31 PROTESTS
AMID rising tensions over the country’s worsening economic rot, analysts have once again implored President Emmerson Mnangagwa to hold tal...
GOVT BLOCKS MDC T CONGRESS
THE government has barred interim MDC leader Thokozani Khupe from holding the party’s planned extra-ordinary congress slated for July 31 —...
MDC TRIO DEMAND CALL RECORDS, GPS FROM ECONET
MDC-Alliance youth leaders — Harare West MP Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova — have sought an order for their mobile netw...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a comment