FOUR MUNICIPAL COPS FILMED BEATING UP VENDOR





FOUR Bulawayo City Council (BCC) municipal police officers were caught on camera brutally assaulting a vendor in the city centre for allegedly refusing to pay daily remittances to the council.





Dinginkosi Sibanda (39) of Nkulumane 12, Bekithemba Sibanda (43) of Old Pumula, Sylvia Mwapaureni (44) of Entumbane and Mduduzi Ncube (36) of New Luveve allegedly ganged up and assaulted Mr Emmanuel Ngome (27) and Mr Zivanai Simudzamoyo (25) and verbally abused them using words with tribal connotations.





The quartet was recorded by one of the complainants while in the process of attacking his colleague as they demanded payment from the two vendors.





Dinginkosi, Bekithemba, Mwapaureni and Ncube appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Mr Shepherd Mjanja facing two counts of assault. They were remanded out of custody to August 4 on free bail.





Prosecuting, Mr Terrence Chakanyuka said on June 24 at around 11.30am, the complainants were standing at corner George Silundika Street and 5th Avenue in the CBD when Dinginkosi who was on duty confronted them and demanded remittances for the day for their selling wares at council designated vending bays





“When one of the complainants, Mr Ngome refused to pay, Dinginkosi held him by the throat and threatened to arrest him as he ordered him to surrender his wares,” he said.





The court heard that Dinginkosi took the complainants to their offices where he met his co-accused persons.





They allegedly ganged up and handcuffed the complainants and Dinginkosi choked Mr Ngome while Bekithemba, Mwapaureni and Ncube allegedly kicked him. They pushed him down before Mwapaureni stepped on his neck as he lay helplessly on the ground. “The accused persons turned on Mr Simudzamoyo and verbally assaulted him using abusive and offensive words with tribal connotations and handcuffed him before assaulting him,” said Mr Chakanyuka.





Mr Simudzamoyo managed to capture the accused persons on video using his phone as they assaulted his colleague.





Upon noticing that they were being recorded, the accused persons turned the heat on him and kicked him on the stomach as they demanded him to delete the video. The complainant managed to escape and went to Bulawayo Central Police Station where he made a report leading to the arrest of the four accused persons.





The complainants were taken to hospital where they were treated and discharged.



