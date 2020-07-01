FORMER NSSA BOSS FAILS TO PAY BACK $200K





FORMER National Social Security Authority (Nssa) general manager Elizabeth Chitiga has been dragged to court after failing to settle a $200 000 housing loan advanced to her during her tenure.





Nssa is seeking a summary judgment for Chitiga to be ordered to pay $201 581,73 with five percent interest calculated to August 27 last year to date of final payment in an application filed at the High Court.





According to an affidavit deposed by Nssa acting corporate secretary Takudzwa Takawira, Chitiga was entitled to apply for a housing loan under her employment contract terms.





The court heard that Chitiga applied for a housing loan on February 9, 2017 and received $415 130,80. Chitiga would repay the loan through monthly instalments of $1 753,77, but on April 6, 2018 her employment contract was terminated and she instituted proceedings to challenge the decision in the High Court.



