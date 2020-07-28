FIRST LADY'S IRRIGATION PIPES STOLEN





FIRST Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation Farm at Protein in Glendale allegedly lost six irrigation pipes worth US$1 200 to two thieves.





The matter came to light at Concession Magistrates Courts yesterday where Rueben Chinguwo (42) and Rabson Fulawo (50) appeared before magistrate Nixon Mangoti accused of stealing the pipes. Mangoti remanded the duo in custody to Friday.





Prosecutor Munyaradzi Nengomasha alleged that on July 22, the suspects pounced on Mnangagwa’s farm during the night and stole six main pipes.





They were spotted by Mnangagwa’s employee, who teamed up with other villagers and apprehended them while the two tried to move their loot out of the farm.



