ED WARNS JULY 31 ORGANISERS : SECURITY FORCES WILL DEAL WITH YOU





President Mnangagwa yesterday warned that the security forces “will be vigilant and on high alert” to deal with any attempts to destabilise the constitutionally-elected Government or create a public health disaster by mass breaching of the lockdown.





This comes as some opposition parties led by the violent MDC-Alliance, some churches and some self-described civil society groups have been burning the midnight oil to plan unrest and regime change under the veil of protesting against corruption.





Several oppoistion parties have already condemned the planned demonstrations and some within the strife-torn opposition have since jumped ship to expose a foreign hand that is sponsoring organisers of the planned demonstration.





Addressing the 342 Zanu-PF Politburo session yesterday, party First Secretary President Mnangagwa said the planned insurrection, which can be linked to past schemes to destabilise the nation, such as the January 2019 protests and the August 2018 post-election violence, will not be allowed to happen this time around.





He said with the country set to remember its sons and daughters who paid the ultimate price to free Zimbabwe and bring about the obtaining peace, Zanu PF is emboldened and inspired by the upcoming Heroes Day commemorations due in August and will defend the prevailing peace.





“We will equally defend our independence and sovereignty to the letter and not betray the fallen heroes and heroines who paid the supreme sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy today. I want to warn the organisers of this ill-fated demonstration that our security services will be vigilant and on high alert to appropriately respond to their shenanigans. I urge all patriotic and law abiding citizens to shun these malcontents and reject their divisive and ruinous plan” he said.





He further said the Politburo meeting was being held against the backdrop of multiple threats to democracy, constitutionalism, rule of law, independence and nationhood from terrorist organisations that masquerade as opposition parties and activists.





“It must never be in doubt that the objective of these rogue Zimbabweans acting in cahoots with foreign appendages, supporters, and financiers, is to stage an insurrection to overthrow our democratically elected Government”.





Furthermore, President Mnangagwa said in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, their planned July 31 demonstration is a threat to the safety and security of the people and the people’s right to life.





So far Covid-19 cases in Zimbabwe are spiking with 2 817 positive cases and 40 deaths by Tuesday evening. To curb the spread of the global pandemic the country is presently observing a lockdown and restrictions that limit people movements.





Under the regulations to curb the spread of the pandemic, public gatherings of more than 50 people are outlawed, wearing a face mask is compulsory and a dusk to dawn curfew is being observed.





Notwithstanding the country’s opposition parties’ insatiable appetite for violence, the President commented the party leadership and respective departments for the visibility and clarity with which the party is articulating its policies and position.





He assured Zimbabweans that the Government will continue to act in the public best interest at all times.



