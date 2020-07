ED TABLES MULTI-BILLION COMPENSATION OFFER FOR WHITE FARMERS

The Sunday Mail understands that the farmers have since begun consultations on the new offer with an announcement set to be made “soon”. Nearly 1 000 farmers have since 2018 received partial payments from the Government for improvements they made while still on the farms. Over 900 mostly elderly former landowners, who are struggling financially, have registered for compensation under the Interim Relief Payment Scheme being co-ordinated by the Government and the Commercial Farmers Union (CFU). Government has paid out $55 000 each to around 700 farmers over the last 12 months under the scheme.