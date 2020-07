ED IS STRUCTURALLY DULL, SAYS BITI

“I have received communication from … Morgan Tsvangirai’s party, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) and these are my recommendations. That we immediately disengage (the late former President Robert) Mugabe’s government and lobby the EU to take a common position on sanctions. High Commissioner Brian Donnelly has met with … Tsvangirai, Tendai Laxton Biti, and David Coltart, the latter two are lawyers who are assisting in the drafting of the sanctions document and are giving great insights on what our role should be in the upcoming 2002 presidential elections.