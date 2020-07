DEPUTY MINISTER STUCK IN AUSTRALIA

“My biggest frustration is that I am failing to do my job as a Deputy Minister. It’s all hands on the deck and I am not there to help. Of all the things that are on my mind it is that I feel helpless but I am optimistic that sooner rather than later I will get a flight home. As soon as flights resume, I will come home. I also miss my constituency. Bulawayo South is where I started my business, it is my home and the people are my family. I owe them and I miss them a lot. We have unfinished business and me being away has put everything on hold,” he said.