DEPUTY MINISTER STUCK IN AUSTRALIA

THE Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Cde Raj Modi, who has been stuck in Australia due to the Covid-19-induced international travel restriction, is eager to return home to resume his duties as a Government Minister and Member of Parliament for Bulawayo South Constituency.







Cde Modi travelled on private business when Australia imposed a lockdown on 20 March, before Zimbabwe closed its borders to foreigners on 30 March. In an interview with Sunday News, Cde Modi said he was frustrated by the lockdown as it is preventing him from helping the Government turn around the economic fortunes of the country.





“My biggest frustration is that I am failing to do my job as a Deputy Minister. It’s all hands on the deck and I am not there to help. Of all the things that are on my mind it is that I feel helpless but I am optimistic that sooner rather than later I will get a flight home. As soon as flights resume, I will come home. I also miss my constituency. Bulawayo South is where I started my business, it is my home and the people are my family. I owe them and I miss them a lot. We have unfinished business and me being away has put everything on hold,” he said.





Cde Modi said he misses running his business empire back home in Zimbabwe.





He said: “My home is Zimbabwe and I miss it so much. I miss the everyday life of interacting with my customers and friends. I also miss doing philanthropy. I love helping the vulnerable and the needy, but my hands are tied at the moment.”

However, being grounded in Australia is a blessing in disguise for the renowned businessman as he has had more time to spend with his family.



