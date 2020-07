DEADBEAT FATHERS TO LOSE PROPERTIES IN DIVORCE : HIGH COURT

“Since separation, he has not maintained the family as would have been expected. I am of the view that upon careful consideration of all the case, this is a case where in terms of 7(1)(a) of the Act, the plaintiff (ex-husband)’s share must be transferred to the defendant (ex-wife). The only reasonable and practicable manner of distribution that would leave the parties in a position they would have had a normal marriage relationship continued is for the defendant (ex-wife) to be awarded plaintiff’s 50% share,” Justice Chitakunye ruled.