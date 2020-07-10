COVID -19 : THREE MORE DIE





Three more people have died of Covid 19 bringing the cumulative number of deaths in Zimbabwe to 12 as confirmed cases have risen to 926 after 41 new cases were recorded yesterday.





Two deaths were yesterday recorded from Sally Mugabe Central Hospital with Parirenyatwa Hospital recording one death.





These were detected as part of routine testing of all deaths that occur on admitted patients in hospitals. The number of recoveries has increased to 306 since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.





The 41 who tested positive for Covid 19 included 36 locals and five returnees.





According to the Ministry of Heath and Child Care update, two of the returnees were from South while Namibia, japan and Sweden had one case each.





The update indicate that recoveries have increased to 306 after 100 were recorded yesterday.

Midlands has the highest number of recoveries at 47, Masvingo 32, Mashonaland East 14 and Manicaland 7.





On Thursday, Bulawayo province reported 51 confirmed cases of which 21 are health care workers who had been in contact with confirmed cases admitted at the hospital and have been isolated.





Yesterday, 3555 RDT screening tests and 580 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 86 212 with 50 866 RDT and 35 346 PCR.



