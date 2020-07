COVID-19 KILLED SHIRI : ED

“He was upon it and he had been one third towards achieving the target. This was the first season. We have two more seasons to go. Minister Shiri has been moving around farming areas touring agricultural projects. He was now spearheading the Smart Agriculture concept which was aimed at achieving high yields even under drought conditions. We had also concluded deals on irrigation equipment to aid agriculture. He had set a certain hectarage of cropping that should be supported by irrigation to ensure national food security. Now he is no more it is difficult to fill his gap,” he said.