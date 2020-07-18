COVID-19 : 21 CIMAS EMPLOYEES TEST POSITIVE





AT least 21 people from Cimas Medical Aid Society in Harare have tested positive for Covid-19 after a staff member contracted the virus.





In a statement, Cimas chief executive officer Mr Vulindlela Ndlovu said the situation was discovered after a routine staff testing procedure.





“A member of our reception staff tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, 16 July 2020 following routine and random testing of our staff. Contact tracing and testing subsequently revealed that other members of staff had been exposed to the virus as they had been in the same work area with the staff member who had tested positive. The case was subsequently handed over to the Covid-19 Rapid Response Team and contact tracing began.





“We also proceeded to test staff in that facility as well as other staff who share transport with her and 21 more have tested positive for the virus. While the source of the infections is unknown, common factors among those who tested positive is that they all shared transport and/or shared workstations, computers, or telephone handsets.”





Mr Ndlovu said all those who tested positive were now in quarantine after being referred to the Covid-19 Rapid Response Team and the Harare City Health Department. He said the affected employees would also be covered for treatment under the recently introduced Cimas Covid-19 cover. Mr Ndlovu said all Cimas premises in Harare have been disinfected.





“As a precautionary measure, all Cimas premises in Harare have been deep cleaned and disinfected. The Cimas High Glen Clinic, in a separate incident, has been closed temporarily following the exposure of a staff member to a confirmed case.



