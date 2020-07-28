COPS RAID MASVINGO SHEBEENS : 30 ARRESTED





POLICE in Masvingo have embarked on a clamp down of illegal shebeens in the wake of revelations that operators are defying Covid-19 lockdown regulations despite the surge in local transmissions.





Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Officer Commanding Masvingo Province, Assistant Commissioner Taonei Nyazema told ZBC News that 30 people who were operating illegal drinking outlets within the province have been arrested.





“There are some media organisations reporting that police drinking outlets are open; this is not true,” he said.





“Our outlets are closed and no one is above the law. We will continue to apprehend those who operate shebeens during the lockdown period.”





Assistant Commissioner Nyazema reminded residents that they are expected to religiously adhere to lockdown regulations particularly at a time when cases are rapidly increasing.





“Due to the rise in the positive cases, we have tightened security and we have started conducting joint patrols with the ZNA,” he said.



