COPS ARREST KIDNAPPER, RESCUE FIVE KIDS





Police have arrested a 31-year-old man for kidnapping five children in Norton. The man, Norman Mushuku, was caught at Karina filling station along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway with the children, who are all around the age of six, locked inside his vehicle.





The five kids, three are from Nhowe and two from Maridale. National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.





“We have arrested Norman Mushuku after he was caught with five children whom he had lured into his car using sweets and drove off after locking them inside.





“He works for a security company and was travelling using the company’s vehicle when he stopped at a filling station at Karina and the cries of the children where heard by the vendors that were nearby.





“When asked who the kids belonged to, he claimed that they were his boss’s kids coming from Zvimba and he was taking them to him in Harare,” he said.





Asst-Comm Nyathi said the vendors did not buy the man’s explanation as the kids were almost of the same age and were crying for help.





“The vendors then insisted that he opens his car and when the kids were asked about their parents that’s is when the truth was revealed,” said Asst-Comm Nyathi.

Mushuku was taken to Norton Central Police Station by the angry vendors and the kids were reunited with their families.



