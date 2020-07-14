COP ARRESTED OVER ED MUST GO TEXT





A POLICE officer has found himself in the dock, accused of undermining the authority of President Emmerson Mnangagwa after he allegedly posted an “ED must go” message in a WhatsApp group for fellow cops.





Milton Murairwa, 31, is accused of stirring feelings of hostility against the president.

He is also alternatively charged with causing dissatisfaction among the police and defence forces.





Murairwa was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Denis Mangosi on Saturday.





He was remanded out of custody to July 30 on $3 000 bail, coupled with orders not to interfere with witnesses and to reside at his given address until the matter is finalised.





Allegations are that on July 7, Murairwa sent a message to a WhatsApp group made up of other police officers.





The message read “ED ne team yake must go, ndini Murairwa ndadaro, udzai vanhu vePI kana asingade kuenda ndoda kumuona (ED and his team must go. I am Murairwa, tell the PI that if he does not want to go I want to see him),” the State alleges.



