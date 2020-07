CHIN'ONO : A LETTER FROM CHIKURUBI

We shall all die, but it is what we leave behind that will count many centuries after we are gone, so I am at peace with any such eventuality were it to happen to me. It has happened to many others, and it shall happen to many others too until our politics becomes civilized. I am a product of my existence and as such, what I say and what I do with my life is a reflection of how I was brought up by my parents! We live under an incompetent and corrupt government that hires private jets for Vice Presidents, a Government that dishes out cars to traditional Chiefs when hospitals have NO ambulances!