CHINHOYI UNI STUDENTS DEVELOP CONTACT TRACING APP

Launching the two initiatives, VP Mohadi who was accompanied by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa, Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Prof Amon Murwira, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland West Mary Mliswa-Chikoka and Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement, Vangelis Haritatos among other officials, applauded the university for its hands-on approach to the current Covid-19 pandemic, as it complements the Government’s efforts in curbing the spread of the deadly virus.