skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Saturday, 18 July 2020
CHIEF JUSTICE IN EMBARRASSING U TURN
Saturday, July 18, 2020
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
ZIMBA KILLS SELF IN SA AFTER WIFE CHEATS
A SOUTH Africa-based Zimbabwean phoned his relatives telling them that he was committing suicide, shot photos of a poisonous substance bef...
PROMINENT ZANU PF FINANCIER DIES IN LONDON
A PROMINENT Zanu-PF financier Jayan Joshi has died. Details were still sketchy last night, but Information permanent secretary Ndavani...
ED SKIPS PARLY, LEAVES CHAMISA CAMP DIVIDED
SHARP divisions rocked the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance yesterday ahead of the presentation of Finance minister Mthuli Ncube's mid-...
RAPPER STUNNER BATTLES ILLNESS
POPULAR rapper Desmond Chideme aka Stunner remains hospitalised days after he was reportedly admitted to a private Harare hospital. Sp...
RAMAPHOSA MOURNS ZINDZI MANDELA
Zindzi Mandela was an icon of post-apartheid transformation, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday. He said he was “deeply saddened...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a comment