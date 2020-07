CHARAMBA TRASHES CHURCH BROKERED NEGOTIATIONS

“We can’t keep telling men of the cloth, over and over again that there is a long-standing invitation for all political parties to join dialogue, the parameters of which have been established. What we seem to be getting from the persistent calls from the church as represented by Mtata and company is not so much to get national dialogue but one of trying to broker bilateral interaction between two political players, but more critically, when you look at the other side of the bilateral meeting and the problems they have, you are tempted to conclude that this is in fact a rescue package to a stressedpolitical party that is wrapped under the cloth of lofty good intentions for a national dialogue.