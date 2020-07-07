CHAMISA MUST STOP USING MDC A NAME, SAYS MWONZORA





THE Thokozani Khupe-led MDC has demanded Nelson Chamisa to stop using the name MDC Alliance saying they are the rightful owners of the name.





This comes after the Supreme Court annulled Chamisa’s MDC presidency after ruling that Khupe should be the party’s interim leader — with the mandate to organise an extraordinary congress to elect new party leadership using its 2014 structures.





In an interview with the Daily News yesterday, reinstated MDC secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora said Chamisa doesn’t have the right to use the name.





“It is our name because the MDC Alliance is a group of political parties. We are the major political party in the alliance, they must stop using this name, they must look for another name. We will deal with this issue at the right time,” Mwonzora said.





Addressing an e-rally, Chamisa appeared not to be much concerned about the party’s name.





“Some are afraid that we will lose the name MDC Alliance, the name has no significance, what is important is your agenda as Zimbabweans, and that is what we are going to be delivering, we have a strategy. Thank God, I am the captain.





Thank God, I am in good shape, thank God I am seeing clearly and the vision is very clear of where we are going. We are already facing the future, we are already building livelihoods, and we are gathering people and strengthening the party. Don’t be shaken, be comfortable the ship is under control,” Chamisa said.





The call comes as there is a nasty fight between Chamisa and the party’s interim president, Khupe, over the control of the opposition outfit.





All hell broke loose following the death of the party’s founding president — Morgan Tsvangirai — in February 2018, leading to dogfights within the party.





The battles took a decisive turn after the Supreme Court upheld a High Court ruling in March, which had nullified Chamisa’s hotly-disputed ascendancy to the helm of the party following Tsvangirai’s death.

The MDC-T has since expelled Chamisa from the party ahead of an extra-ordinary congress. Chamisa and his lieutenants have appeared to be in disarray ever since the Supreme Court delivered its ruling on the party’s leadership ructions at the end of March.



