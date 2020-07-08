CHAMISA INSULT : COUNCILOR SUSPENDED





THE MDC Alliance has suspended Bulawayo’s ward 4 councillor Silas Chigora after he was accused of denigrating the party’s president Nelson Chamisa on social media, the Daily News has learnt.





As a result, Chigora was removed from his post of Bulawayo East constituency district chairperson as questions over his loyalty gathered momentum at a time the opposition party has been torn apart by internal squabbles.





MDC provincial spokesperson Swithern Chirowodza confirmed the development yesterday.





“I can confirm that MDC Alliance Bulawayo East district has recommended that its current chairman, Chigora, be suspended from the position of district chairperson pending a disciplinary hearing.





“In terms of the party’s rules and code of conduct, the finer details on the recommendation will be given in writing to the party’s Bulawayo provincial executive,” Chirowodza told the Daily News.





He, however, could not be drawn into revealing the actual “crime” Chigora allegedly committed.





Insiders, however, told this publication that Chigora has lately been spewing vitriol on social media targeted at Chamisa.





“Our president (Chamisa) is a big liar. He lied about the Alliance agreement and also that Harvest House was under the control of the Alliance. He lied about everything and now the truth has been exposed,” reads one of the messages reportedly posted by Chigora in one of the party’s Whatsapp groups.





Contacted for comment, Chigora said he remained loyal to Chamisa. Daily News



























