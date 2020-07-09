CANTEEN OWNER ARRESTED OVER $5 BOND SADZA





Mwenezi canteen owner has been fined $200 after she refused to sell Sadza to Police officers who offered to pay using $5 bond notes last week.





Shalati Siziba (47) appeared before Mwenezi Resident Magistrate Honesty Musiiwa yesterday for contravening section 3 (2) of Statutory Instrument 175 of 2008.





The State said that Siziba was arrested by Police officers whom she had refused to sell sadza to after they offered to pay using $5 bond notes. The incident happened on July 4, 2020 at Valley Business Centre at around 3pm.



