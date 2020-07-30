BYO MAN COLLAPSES, DIES IN ZUPCO





A 53-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man collapsed and died in a ZUPCO bus on Wednesday.





Mr Tinos Mhlanga from Tshabalala suburb collapsed and died while aboard a city centre bound bus. Sources said Mr Mhlanga was diabetic and might have developed complications while on the bus.





A fellow passenger said Mr Mhlanga stood in a queue for a long time and had complained that he was not feeling well.





The source said when Mr Mhlanga got onto the bus, he managed to secure a seat but after a few minutes of travel, they realised he was unconscious and informed the conductor who alerted the driver.





The driver had to calm agitated passengers who wanted to disembark before driving direct to Tshabalala Police Station where officers called an ambulance.





Bulawayo Police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.



