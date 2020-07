BYO DEFIES ED LOCKDOWN

“In that respect, I encourage every citizen to comply with what health authorities have laid down for us as part of the mitigation measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19. People should stop unnecessary travelling and stay at home in view of the threat posed by this pandemic. Abadala bathi ‘kubo kagwala akulasililo’ meaning we can avoid the Covid-19 disaster if we stay away from environments that could expose us to this infectious disease. Adhering to laid down procedures will benefit us collectively. Let us fight Covid-19 together,” said Minister Ncube. Herald