BOY KILLED AFTER CRUNCH TACKLE DURING FOOTBALL MATCH

A TEENAGE boy has gone into hiding in Tsholotsho after he allegedly fatally struck a 15-year-old boy on the head with a knobkerrie accusing him of tackling him during a social football match.





Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed the death of Eric Sibanda who died at Mpilo Central Hospital on Saturday.





She said Eric was rushed to hospital on Thursday last week before succumbing to the injuries on Saturday.





“We confirm that we received a murder case in which a male juvenile Eric Sibanda died at Mpilo Central Hospital on the 25th of July. The accused person who is a teenager but his exact age is yet to be confirmed, is at large and investigations are in progress. Circumstances are that on 23 July the deceased was playing football at Qhubekani ground in Tsholotsho with other village boys. After the game around 4PM, the accused person who is also a juvenile accused the now deceased of hurting him during the match” said Chief Insp Makonese.





She said a misunderstanding arose between the two. The accused boy then took a knobkerrie and struck the now deceased once on the head and once on the knee.





“The deceased fell down and started frothing from the mouth. The other boys who were present at the scene rushed home and advised the deceased’s uncle Mr Mlamuli Ncube who ferried him to Tsholotsho District Hospital where he was later transferred to Mpilo Central Hospital” explained Chief Insp Makonese.





She said Eric’s condition deteriorated and he died on Saturday. A report of murder was made to the police.





Chief Insp Makonese urged members of the public to monitor children.



