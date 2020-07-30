BITI, ED TRADE INSULTS





OPPOSITION MDC Alliance vice-president Tendai Biti yesterday described President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government as a "terrorist organisation" and a "bloodthirsty" regime planning to spill the blood of innocent citizens exercising their democratic right to protest.





Biti told journalists in Harare yesterday ahead of the July 31 protests that Zanu-PF was a terrorist organisation responsible for the abduction and murder of thousands of opposition supporters.





"We support the rights of citizens who have organised July 31, 2020. We support their constitutional right to embark on a peaceful, constitutional protest against the regime codified in section 59 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe," he said.





"We object to Zanu-PF's attempt to convert the 31st of July into another 1st August 2018. We don't want bloodshed. We want the Constitution to be adhered to."





The former Finance minister blasted Zanu-PF acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa's remarks that described the MDC Alliance, the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions and the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition as terrorist organisations which were working with Western diplomats to effect regime change in Zimbabwe.





"We reject the fascist response by the regime, in particular the remarks made by the deranged Patrick Chinamasa," Biti said.





"A responsible government would have asked for dialogue with the organisers of the events of July 31, 2020, but this regime is unique, this regime is violent, this regime is impervious to logic and objectivity and we have seen a huge clampdown on people including Hopewell Chin'ono, Jacob Ngarivhume and others."

He said the MDC Alliance was under siege and that a number of their officials were in hiding, being hounded by the regime.





"We are seriously concerned with the human rights situation in the country," he said.





"We are concerned by the continued abductions of our colleagues. As we are speaking this afternoon, we are receiving reports of massive abductions that are taking place throughout the country.





"We have colleagues who have been abducted in Chiredzi, in Bulawayo and the length and breadth of the country."





Biti added: "We are concerned about the attacks on the general membership of our movement and the people. We are concerned in particular with concerted effort to liquidate the MDC Alliance.





"We take great exception to the description of our party as a terrorist organisation by an individual, a ramshackle individual unqualified to make that statement in the form of Patrick Chinamasa."





Biti said the MDC Alliance was a responsible opposition party that had no intention of "going on hilltops as rebels".





"If anything, it is Zanu-PF itself which is a terrorist organisation that abducts people and if you have any doubt about that, talk to Mrs (Sheffra) Dzamara (journalist Itai Dzamara's wife).





"Right now, she doesn't know where her husband is. Talk to Joanah Mamombe, talk to Cecilia Chimbiri, talk to Netsai Marova, they will provide you with evidence of the brutal and terrorist nature of Zanu-PF."





He accused Zanu-PF of killing the late former army commander Solomon Mujuru, who died in an inferno at his Ruzambo Farm in Beatrice in 2011.





"Talk to other members of our party who are now being hounded as if they are common criminals.





"Where is Job Sikhala right now? Where is Gift Ostallos right now? Where is Obey Sithole right now? Where is Makomborero Haruzivishe right now? They are all in hiding and are being hounded by a predatory thuggocractic State led and being presided over by one Emmerson Mnangagwa," he charged.





"This country needs external referees to resolve the crisis of illegitimacy, structural reforms that are both political, socio-economic to restore the social contract, to restore trust and confidence.



