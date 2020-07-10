AMNESTY BENEFICIARY CHARGED WITH FRAUD AGAIN





AN ex-convict, who was recently freed under the Presidential amnesty after being jailed for eight months on seven counts of fraud in September last year was yesterday convicted of fresh similar offences.





Newman Tazvivinga (23) admitted to eight counts of fraud when he appeared before Harare magistrate, Ms Sharon Rakafa.





Tazvivinga will know his fate today when he is sentenced by Ms Rakafa. He admitted that on June 8 this year he went to Mr Simon Musukutwa’s homestead in Nharo Village under Chief Chinamhora where he found his son alone.





Tazvivinga tricked Mr Musukutwa’s son that he had been sent by his father to collect a cellphone, so that they could use it to buy rice using EcoCash. After being handed the phone, Tazvivinga asked the boy to accompany him to Chirodzero Business Centre, where he disappeared.





On June 11, Tazvivinga went to Mr Rangarirai Muringayi’s homestead and misrepresented to his wife Ms Mercy Muvushona, that he had been sent to collect a gas tank for refilling. He then disappeared with the gas cylinder.





Tazvivinga also used the same modus operandi to con Mr Tinashe Moyo of his gas cylinder. He went to Mr Tichafa Shambare’s homestead where he also lied that he had been sent to collect a gas tank.





He admitted that on June 16, he met Mr Tinashe Makonza and asked him if he wanted to be employed as an assistant at his sister’s shop. Mr Makonza agreed and accompanied Tazvivinga to Chirodzero Business Centre.