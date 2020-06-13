ZESA CUTS TARIFFS





POWER company Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) has lowered electricity tariffs by between 11 percent and 25 percent and introduced a new low-cost tariff band that reduces electricity charges for purchases of units in excess of 200 kilowatt hour (kwh), albeit not exceeding 300kwh per month in response to customer requests for low priced units.





Under the new tariff band, the first 50 units cost 52c per kwh, 51 to 200 units cost $1,14 per kwh while 201 to 300 units have been reduced to $3,12 per kwh from $4,88 per kwh. The new tariffs came into effect on Friday. The premium band will now be for the purchase of units in excess of 300 units which costs $4,88 per kwh.





In a statement, Zesa subsidiary, Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) said the reduction of tariffs for purchases from 210kwh to 300kwh was in response to the market demands as some customers were using in excess of 200 units monthly.





“Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) is pleased to announce the introduction of lower priced tariff band in order to better improve the customer experience, with the new tariff band being a positive response to customer request for lower priced units beneath the premium band effective June 12, 2020.





”In every calendar month customers are allocated 50 units at a lifeline tariff of 52c costing $26 including levies. The next 150kwh in the same calendar month being charged at $1,14 cost $ 172 including levies. The new tariff band consisting of 100kwh which stretches from 210 to 300kwh will cost $ 312 including levies. Any additional purchase of units in excess of 300kwh in the same calendar month will still be charged at a rate of $ 4,88 per kwh including levies,” said the company.





ZETDC also demystified the perception that electricity is cheaper if purchased on the first day of the month.





“The customer perception that power is cheaper at the beginning of the month is not correct and was leading to high transactional volumes at the beginning of each month resulting in significant slowing down of the vending system. The 300 units are enjoyed once a month when the customer makes first token purchase of units at any day during a calendar month therefore it is not true that power is cheaper when purchases are done within the first five days of the month.”



