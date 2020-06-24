ZANU PF TO REPOSSESS ZIVHU'S CAR





Zanu PF is preparing to seize a Mazda BT50 from Chivi South MP, Killer Zivhu following his dismissal from the party two weeks ago.





The Minister of State for Masvingo, Ezra Chadzamira who is also the provincial party chairperson has confirmed this to The Mirror.





The vehicle was allocated to Zivhu by the party during the 2018 primary elections. Zivhu has accepted Zanu PF Politburo’s decision to fire him.





Chadzamira said all campaign vehicles given to candidates for use during the 2018 campaigns will remain party property and anyone who is expelled will part with the vehicle.





“We will repossess that vehicle from Zivhu very soon and that is what we will do to anyone who will divorce the party. The seizure will happen without any noise” said Chadzamira.





He said that the party has seized a twin cab from the widow of former Zaka East legislator Caston Gumbwanda who died last year.





“It is true that the party took back the vehicle left by the late Zaka East MP. The vehicle was supposed to be used by the legislator for the benefit of the party so if he is no longer there, there is nothing wrong in taking it back” he said. Masvingo Mirror







