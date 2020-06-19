ZANU PF HRE PROVINCE IN TURMOIL OVER SOCIAL MEDIA MESSAGES





Zanu PF Harare Province has issued a prohibition order against its District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairman Cde Godwin Gomwe for indiscipline pending a determination by the ruling party’s National Disciplinary Committee (NDC).





The ruling party’s interim chairperson for Harare Metropolitan Province Cde Oliver Chidawu said the province wanted the party to suspend Cde Gomwe because of various acts of indiscipline.





“We have submitted our recommendations to the National Disciplinary Committee to suspend Cde Gomwe from carrying any party activities until he is cleared of charges levelled against him,” Cde Chidawu said.





Cde Chidawu signed the prohibition letter accusing Cde Gomwe of posting statements on social media that “tarnish and or defame the characters of some senior party officials namely Cdes Chidawu, Kazembe Kazembe — provincial chairman for Mashonaland Central, Biggie Matiza, provincial chairman Mashonaland East and Cde Mike Madiro, provincial chairman Manicaland.”





“You posted several social media messages that went viral accusing the above of not defending His Excellency the President when he was under attack in the old dispensation,” said Cde Chidawu.





According to the letter, a meeting of the provincial co-ordinating committee that was held on May 28, 2020 resolved to have Cde Gomwe suspended.





“The meeting resolved to recommend to institute disciplinary proceedings against you by the National Disciplinary Committee, said Cde Chidawu.





Contacted for comment, Cde Gomwe dismissed the suspension letter saying as acting chairperson Cde Chidawu did not have authority to institute disciplinary proceedings against him.



