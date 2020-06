WORKERS WALK TO WORK AS ZUPCO IS OVERWHELMED

“But walking also comes with its own challenges as you get fatigued and end up failing to deliver on your duties at work. While at work, the thought that you will be walking back home is something that can affect your performance. You get tired going to work and coming back from work. This has socio-economic impact on us. We are also in the winter season, it gets dark very early, this increases our chances of being robbed while walking home. we know there are some known dangerous spots especially in residential areas, you might not even know who is following you,” he said.