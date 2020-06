WINKY D TURNED ME DOWN : TWABAM

Passion Java’s interest in Winky D is not surprising. The Kambuzuma-bred musician, also known as Bigman, walked away with the People’s Choice Award for the second consecutive year in March at the 19th edition of the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama). His formidable brand has attracted the endorsement of corporates such as Population Services International (PSI), Delta Beverages which has regularly featured him in its events such as Beer Festivals, Castle Tankard and Campus Nights. He has also regularly featured in the popular OK Grand Challenge. Daily News