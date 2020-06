WHY CIVIL SERVATS WILL NOT GET US$ IN CASH

“The rationale of that Covid-19 allowance is the anguish that has been reported by civil servants; it is the challenge that people are facing at the point of sale. So supporting livelihoods at the point of sale is the purpose of that cushion of US$75. However, the US$75 is not going to be in my hand, it is going to be in a nostro account. It will be issued with a card that one can swipe at the point of sale,” said Ambassador Wutawunashe.