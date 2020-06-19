WHOLESALER LOSES $2 MILLION GOODS TO FAKE TRANSPORTERS





LEADING Mutare wholesale giant — Mega Market — lost groceries worth more than $2 million after three suspects representing a bogus transport company stole truck loads of deliveries that were destined for various retailers across the country.





The fourth suspect is still at large. Arnold Mutanda (35), Joshua Arabiro (35) and Chengetai Murinhwa (35) were recently hauled before Mutare magistrate, Mrs Sheila Nezomba, facing fraud charges as defined in Section 130 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.





Mr Tirivanhu Mutyasira prosecuted.





He said on May 27, the three made a misrepresentation to Mega Market through its employee, Alywin Makunike, that they operated a registered transport company, New Places Travel and Tours Private Limited.





“On June 3, Mega Market contracted the accused persons and gave them an assortment of goods to deliver to N Richards branches in Kadoma and Kwekwe respectively. The three disappeared with the goods and converted them to their own use.”





The matter only came to light when it was established that the goods had not reached the intended destinations.





Investigations led to the arrest of Mutanda, who then led the police to Arabiro. In turn, Arabiro implicated Murinhwa.





Some of the goods were recovered at House Number 7335, Unit 0, Chitungwiza and Plot Number 104, Mundoma Village in Seke, again in Chitungwiza.





More stolen goods were recovered at Number 10, 5th Avenue, in Mbare, Harare.





The total value of the goods stolen is $2 078 542, 91. However, the police only managed to recover goods worth $802 821.





Mr Mutyasira told the court that the State is in possession of the truck horse that was used to ferry the goods.



