WE ARE EYEING 5 MILLION VOTES : ZANU PF





Zanu-PF is united behind President Mnangagwa as the party’s sole 2023 Presidential candidate and will not yield to external or internal pressures imagined by its detractors now and in the future, Politburo member Cde Munyaradzi Machacha has said.





He said President Mnangagwa and his deputies, Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi are working in unison to see socio-economic development in the country.





Addressing party members gathered at Mpesi business centre in Mberengwa West for the Midlands Provincial launch of the campaign to vote for President Mnangagwa in 2023 elections, Cde Machacha said false social media reports of disunity in the party must be dismissed with the contempt they deserve.





He said rumours of a coup and animosity in the Presidium were the works of the party’s detractors including self-exiled Mr Saviour Kasukuwere and Professor Jonathan Moyo.





Cde Machacha who is also the principal director of the Chitepo School of Ideology called on unity of purpose in the ruling party.





“Disunity is not well for the party, for the country and economy at large. We need to work together, we need unity of purpose and if that is there, even America won’t do anything to us. We in Zanu-PF should be a united front,” he said.





“We have a lot of fake news on social media aimed at destabilising our people and our leadership. It’s also aimed at making our youths denounce their leaders, we need to have confidence in Zanu-PF leadership and the people.





“Coup rumours on social media are just lies so that opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere get an opportunity to be in power. There is a surge in fake news on some Twitter accounts like for example a fake Twitter account for Cde Simon Khaya Moyo who doesn’t own a Twitter account. It’s being done by Kasukuwere and Jonathan Moyo. They want to portray the party as disunited, as if there is factionalism. But it’s a fact that Zanu-PF is united and is fully behind the leadership of President Mnangagwa. He is our sole leader and he is working well with his deputies,” said Cde Machacha.





He said by 2023, the party needs a verifiable number of supporters to win resoundingly.





“We need five million people. For that to happen let’s start working on it today so that we have five million votes. Let’s work on the cells and branches. Even President Mnangagwa is a cell member at his farm in Kwekwe. So, every party member must be registered. Our cell is made up of 50 people and so it’s in compliance of Covid 19 regulations. We just need to sanitise and maintain social distance. So, it must not disrupt the programme of registering more members,” said Cde Machacha.





He called on the party members to concentrate on all areas including towns, mining settlements, growth points.





Cde Machacha said Chitepo School of Ideology is not there just to educate members punished by the party but is there to teach everyone the Zanu-PF ideology.





“So, everyone to be in a leadership position must first pass through the school of ideology. We are doing courses for everyone and those in leadership and those we will deploy across the country. To stand as MP, as councillor, one must pass through the school of ideology. Midlands province, send your children and leadership to be trained at Dadaya training centre in Zvishavane,” he said.



