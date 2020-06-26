VILLAGER KILLS LEOPARD, FINED US$20K





A 78-year-old man from Dete in Hwange District has been ordered by the court to pay the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) US$20 000 after he trapped and killed a leopard.





Amos Moyo of Thuthukani village on the edge of Hwange National Park used an axe to finish off the marauding big cat that had been caught by a trap he had set in Vulamashava bush.





The trapped leopard attacked Moyo on Thursday last week when he went to check the trap, resulting in him sustaining serious injuries on both arms, head and face. The leopard pounced on Moyo who used his hands to wrestle it after his axe had fallen down.





He later managed to reach for the axe and struck the leopard to death but almost lost his right eye.

Moyo asked his nephew Perfect Ndimande (20) to carry the carcass home where they skinned it with the help of Mr Tayi Moyo and Mr Gudu Justice Moyo.





Moyo and Ndimande were jointly charged with making, possessing or using Class Two traps and another of removing any animal or any part of an animal from any land or from one place to another on the land, when they appeared before Hwange magistrate Ms Rangarirai Gakanje.





Moyo told the court that he decided to trap the big cat after it killed his goat.





“One of my goats was killed sometime in March and I saw some leopard spoors. I was frustrated when nothing was done after I reported to authorities,” said Moyo.





He was sentenced to 12 months in prison which was wholly suspended for five years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence. He was also ordered to pay ZimParks US$20 000 being the value of the leopard.





The magistrate said she had taken into account Moyo’s advanced age and that he almost lost his life, which was enough punishment.





Ndimande was fined $1 200 or alternatively four months in jail if he fails to pay the fine by July 31 and in addition, he was sentenced to a further two months in prison which were suspended on condition he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.





Ms Gakanje said she considered that Ndimande did not participate in setting the trap while Tayi and Gudu were not charged because they only assisted in skinning the animal.





The carcass, skin and trap were forfeited to the state. Prosecuting, Ms Jamesina Makanza said Moyo committed the crime between Thursday last week and Sunday.





“During the period between 18 and 21 June Moyo set a Class Two spring jaw trap in Vulamashava bush and caught the leopard. He found the trapped leopard alive and it attacked him before he killed it.



