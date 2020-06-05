UNI STUDENTS ORDERED : STAY ON CAMPUS





THE Midlands State University (MSU) has announced that all final-year undergraduate students would be required to stay in campus when they resume learning this month as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.





MSU will re-open in phases for its final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students between June 22 and August 28 for lectures and examinations.





“Campus accommodation is mandatory for every undergraduate student at the Gweru campus,” MSU said in a statement.





“All other Gweru campus undergraduate students who were accommodated off campus before the lockdown will be required to pay a residence fee of $800 for the period they will be in campus.”

The institution said examination dates for non-graduating students would be communicated in due course while “remote online teaching and learning” continued.





The university’s position comes at a time three NUST students recently tested positive for COVID-19 after the college re-opened.



