TWO COVID-19 POSITIVE MALAWIANS ESCAPE FROM QUARANTINE CENTRE

“The Covid-19 cases are escalating exponentially amid a very weak security system at the quarantine centres. If we don’t address the actual problem of security lapses, we stand a very high chance of absolute devastation from Covid-19 as a country. Everyone must play their role especially those bringing in the infection into the country. It’s sad that those in transit are now being allowed to also escape from quarantine centres thereby putting the health of so many people at risk including the health of people in their destination countries. The security forces must confiscate all the travel documents before one is booked into a quarantine or isolation centre as a precaution to stop them from escaping,” said Dr Rusike.