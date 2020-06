TOP OF THE RANGE CARS FOR MILITARY BOSSES

She also had not responded to questions sent at the time of going to print.The veil on Zimbabwe’s military expenditure, which has been shrouded in secrecy for decades, was lifted when the Stockholm International Peace and Research Institute (Sipri), a security think-tank, revealed that the southern African country spent US$92 million between 2000 and 2006 and a total of US$647 million since Independence in 1980 for the acquisition of military hardware.