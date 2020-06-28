TIME TO FIGHT ED, DECLARES MDC A





THE MDC Alliance leadership has come out guns blazing, threatening a showdown with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, urging him to “resign or face the wrath of the people” in the wake of severe economic and political crises.





After months of sustained attack on their leaders some of whom have been arrested and allegedly tortured by suspected state agents, and claims that government is siding with a faction of the opposition as a way to decimate their party, MDC Alliance leaders have said enough is enough.





On Friday, party leader Nelson Chamisa said it was time for Zimbabweans to express their constitutional right to protest, adding that the situation in the country had reached boiling point.





“Let us prepare for the new independence as we claim back all that was stolen and demand a people’s government through citizens’ peaceful protests as provided in section 59 of the constitution. People of Zimbabwe deserve a legitimate capable state,” Chamisa said.





“We are at a tipping point of explosion. On the back of poor policies, we see the total demise of the Zimbabwean dollar and full dollarisation which has seen government ditching its own currency.”





Yesterday, the party’s deputy national chairman Job Sikhala said Mnangagwa was facing an imminent end to his reign and must resign forthwith.





Sikhala said he would not allow the opposition party to be continuously treated like an illegal movement.





“Of recent past I discovered a dangerous path. You want to take our country to a bloodbath by your desperate attempt to take our country down the warpath,” Sikhala said.





The MDC Alliance has of late blamed Zanu PF for its woes including the Supreme Court ruling and the takeover of the party headquarters among other issues, but Zanu PF acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa rubbished the accusations saying the ruling party had nothing to do with that.





Sikhala warned: “You are systematically using our noble institutions of the state to try and totally destroy us. Unbeknown to you is that the route you are traveling is tragic.”





“I know there are many people in the organisation you purport to lead who ridicule you in front of us on a daily basis and do not share your appetite to obliterate us as an alternative to your failed leadership of this country.”





Meanwhile, Chamisa has said Zimbabwe should take lessons from the just-ended presidential election rerun in Malawi where opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera claimed a landslide victory.





Chamisa said the army in Malawi played a pivotal role in defending the will of the Malawian people. He said what the Malawian military did should be commended and emulated, not only in Zimbabwe, but across Africa where the role of the military in politics has denied people leaders of their choice.





“The courts defended the constitution and process integrity and there have been strong institutions, especially the judiciary and the military, in ensuring that the political referees are independent, professional and impartial,” Chamisa said.



