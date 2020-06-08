THREE-MONTH-OLD BABY CATCHES COVID-19





Kadoma on Thursday broke the world record by having the youngest COVID-19 case — a three-month-old infant.





Kadoma health services director Daniel Chirundu made the revelation on the sidelines of a Mashonaland West Edutech Wash Project commissioned by Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, held in Rimuka on Friday.





“In Zimbabwe, we have 265 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of yesterday (Thursday). Here in Kadoma district, we have had numerous suspects and we now have three confirmed cases which we are handling as a district. Among them is a three-month-old baby. With that we have broken the world record of being an area where there is the youngest person to test positive. We are not proud of that record,” he said.





Chirundu said that the district was prepared to deal with returnees who had skipped the border and evaded the mandatory quarantine.





“I would like to thank the law enforcement agencies and Kadoma municipal police for working tirelessly in apprehending border jumpers. As a district, we have accounted for two of Vuti Quarantine Centre escapees and the third one has surrendered to Mupfure College in Chegutu. We are warning those hiding that we are going to fish them out because they are a danger to communities!” he said.



