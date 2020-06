THIS IS IRRESPONSIBLE : POLAD SLAMS ED

“The process of soliciting for people’s input into the proposed constitutional amendments should be stopped and only proceeded with after the country shifts to level one stage of the national lockdown, which is the period which prevailed before the outbreak of coronavirus and before a state of disaster was declared by government in March. If Parliament, Chokuda and Ziyambi intend to proceed with the public hearings in the midst of the current health pandemic, they must ensure that all precautions are taken to prevent and contain the disease at such public gatherings.”