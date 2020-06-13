THIEVING JUDGE'S SON : I NEEDED THE MONEY FOR DRUGS





The son of a High Court judge was yesterday jailed for an effective 12 months for stealing goods and clothing items worth US$2 448 from his mother.





Harare provincial magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti Guwuriro yesterday sentenced Tendai Mafusire (35), son to Justice Joseph Mafusire, to 24 months after convicting him on his own plea of guilty to theft. But six months were suspended on condition of good behaviour and another six months on condition he makes restitution.





During mitigation, Tendai, of 25 Bieby Road, Glen Forest Borrowdale, pleaded for leniency, saying he needed the money to buy drugs.





In aggravation, prosecutor Mr Isheunesu Mhiti told the court that Tendai was biting the hand that was feeding him. His parents had tried to use other means to reprimand him, but to no avail, he said.

"A fine or community service would trivialise the matter, therefore, a custodial sentence is called for,'' said Mr Mhiti.





The court found that Tendai forced open the main door to his mother's house and stole various goods and clothes valued at US$2 448.





The police were informed that Tendai was selling the loot in Hatcliffe.



