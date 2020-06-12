skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Friday, 12 June 2020
THERE WAS NO ABDUCTION : MDC TRIO SENT TO JAIL
Friday, June 12, 2020
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
FOREX DEALERS CORNERED
THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has cornered illegal money changers and will continue to come up with measures to deal with the rampant illic...
BITI : ZIM ON THE VERGE OF IMPLOSION
FORMER Finance minister Tendai Biti has warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his under pressure government that the... Posted by Da...
SA MINISTER ANGERS ED GOVT
THE government is seething with anger after regional powerhouse, South Africa, commented on Zimbabwe’s long-running political and economic...
CHAMISA GAGS BITI
IN A move that underscores both the lack of leadership and senselessness of the turmoil that is consuming the MDC, Nelson Chamisa has ba...
NEW LOBOLA LAW
Payment of bride price will no longer be regarded as a barrier in solemnising marriage between two consenting adults if they satisfy other...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a comment