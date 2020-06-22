TEEN WIFE STABS HUBBY TO DEATH OVER PHONE CALL





A Harare woman appeared in court yesterday for fatally stabbing her husband during a domestic dispute over a telephone call that the latter had received after they had retired to bed.





Paidamoyo Saini (19) stabbed her husband Shepherd Machaya (22) on the pelvis with a kitchen knife, resulting in his death a few hours after being admitted to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.





She was arrested and charged with murder.





Saini was not asked to plead to the charge when she appeared before magistrate Barbra Mateko, who remanded her in custody to July 7, 2020 for trial. Magistrate Mateko advised her to approach the High Court for bail application.





The State led by Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleges that on June 14 this year at around 8pm, Machaya arrived home from work and went to take a bath before joining his wife in bed.





It is said the two had been having problems. The court heard that Machaya’s cellphone rang and he did not answer.





After some minutes, Machaya is said to have woken up and went to make a phone call, which prompted his wife to ask the person he had called.





A heated misunderstanding ensued and Machaya beat up his wife and she went to get a kitchen knife and stabbed him on the pelvis.



