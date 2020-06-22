SOLDIER NABBED WITH PANGOLIN IN HARARE





A SOLDIER was arrested after he was found in possession of a pangolin as he was looking for a buyer in Msasa, Harare.





Simbarashe Mutare, 27, is jointly charged with Tonderayi Chimanga, 30, on allegations of violating the Parks and Wildlife Act.





They were not asked to plead to the charge when they appeared before Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga at the weekend.





The duo was remanded in custody to July 2 and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecutor Peter Kachirika told the court that on June 16, detectives from CID Minerals Flora and Fauna received information that the two were in possession of a live pangolin and were looking for a buyer in the Msasa industrial area.





The police then reportedly carried out surveillance and spotted the two along Borgward Road with Mutare carrying a black satchel.





The detectives approached them and asked to see what was in the bag and found a live pangolin.